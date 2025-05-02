Home / Economy / News / India stresses focus on non-tariff barriers, import duty in EU trade talks

India stresses focus on non-tariff barriers, import duty in EU trade talks

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic reviewed trade talks progress during their meeting in Brussels, focusing on key issues like tariffs and non-tariff barriers

european union flag, India flag, EU-India ties
next round of talks is scheduled from May 12-16 | Photo: X/@EU_in_India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India has emphasised that resolving non-tariff barriers faced by businesses is as important as addressing import duty issues for meaningful progress in talks on the proposed free trade agreement with the European Union (EU), an official statement said on Friday.

The progress of the talks was discussed during the meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic in Brussels.

Both leaders also reaffirmed their shared resolve to conclude the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of 2025.

"India emphasised that meaningful progress in trade negotiations requires an equal focus on Non-tariff Barriers (NTBs) alongside tariff (import duty) discussions and regulatory frameworks must be inclusive, proportionate, and avoid restricting trade," the commerce ministry said.

The country has earlier on multiple occasions flagged NTBs being faced by domestic industry in the European Union markets and urged to address the issue to boost trade.

They also stressed the importance of maintaining the ongoing momentum of talks through "monthly" negotiating rounds and continued virtual engagement.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal meets UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London

Startup leaders meet Piyush Goyal to discuss innovation, ecosystem growth

Piyush Goyal meets UK counterpart Reynolds to resolve pending FTA issues

Piyush Goyal meets UK business minister Reynolds to discuss trade deal

Goyal criticises attempts to secure pharma patents via minor innovations

The next round of talks is scheduled from May 12-16 here.

It also said that the FTA aspires to reflect the evolving realities of global commerce by supporting digital transition and promoting diversified and resilient supply chains.

Both sides expressed optimism that the agreement, once concluded, will help enhance market access, supporting regulatory cooperation, and fostering innovation and competitiveness on both sides.

"Both sides acknowledged the crucial role of investment flows and people-to-people mobility in sustaining economic vitality," it added.

In June 2022, India and the 27-nation EU bloc resumed the negotiations after a gap of over eight years. It stalled in 2013 due to differences over the level of opening up of the markets. They are looking at concluding the FTA in two phases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's manufacturing PMI hits 10-month high of 58.2 in April, IIP rebounds

Bouncing back: April's net GST kitty at fresh high of ₹2.09 trillion

Premium

NEERI to study environmental impact of Rs 76,200 cr Vadhavan Port project

Aiming for 'meaningful' deal with India, says EU trade commissioner

India, EU make solid headway towards balanced, mutually free trade deal

Topics :Piyush GoyalEuropean Unionfree trade agreementFree Trade AgreementsEU-India free trade agreement

First Published: May 02 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story