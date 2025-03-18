India, New Zealand aim to finalise comprehensive FTA within two months

India and New Zealand are hoping to sign a full-fledged, comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) within the next two months.

The proposed trade deal could expand bilateral trade tenfold in 10 years. Considering that both countries are at different stages of development, there can be cooperation in agri-tech, dairy, food processing, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, critical minerals, forestry, horticulture, tourism, and sports, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

“Let's drive this relationship forward, and I look forward to Prime Minister Modi signing that agreement in 60 days' time,” New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said at the India-New Zealand Economic Summit organised by the industry lobby group FICCI.

Goyal further said that there are hardly any areas where both countries compete. However, there are a few areas of sensitivity, but they can be navigated with mutual respect. “We are very aspirational and are working together in the spirit of cooperation, respecting each other’s sensitivities, and we will be aspiring to do this (FTA) equally fast; maybe faster,” he said.

After a 10-year hiatus, India and New Zealand on Sunday announced the restart of FTA negotiations. Both countries had entered into FTA negotiations 14 years ago, but talks stalled after 10 rounds of discussions. No formal round of negotiation took place after February 2015.

The announcement was made during the visit of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to India from March 16 to 20, aimed at deepening economic cooperation and forging stronger trade ties between both countries.

The timing of the launch of the FTA negotiations is crucial, as global trade is undergoing a major reset due to geopolitical shifts. In line with this, countries are increasingly eyeing bilateral agreements.

India is negotiating trade deals with the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), the European Union (EU), and Oman. India and Australia are also negotiating a comprehensive FTA. India plans to sign an FTA with the US, EU, and New Zealand before the end of this year.

Some thorny issues between New Delhi and Wellington delayed the finalisation of the pact. Talks had also slowed down because both countries, along with over a dozen others, were negotiating to be a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)—a China-backed Asian trade bloc. While India negotiated for several years, it eventually exited RCEP in 2019.

Through an FTA, New Zealand has been pushing for greater market access for agricultural products and wine. However, India has been protecting its agriculture sector, including alcohol, by maintaining high import tariffs on such products. India has always maintained that dairy products such as milk, butter, and cheese are a ‘red line’ due to political sensitivities. Similarly, India’s demand for easier movement of its skilled professionals and better access for its IT and services sector were also sticking points.

Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that India’s dairy imports from New Zealand are minimal—around $0.57 million. While India may consider limited imports of value-added dairy products, it remains firm against allowing raw dairy imports.

“Pressure from the US to open India’s dairy and agriculture sectors may also influence negotiations,” GTRI said in a report.