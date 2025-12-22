Home / Economy / News / India, New Zealand seal FTA, open door to 1,667 skilled work visas yearly

India, New Zealand seal FTA, open door to 1,667 skilled work visas yearly

The deal, alongside sweeping tariff cuts, opens a new pathway for Indian professionals to work in New Zealand under a capped skilled visa programme

Modi, Narendra Modi, Christopher Luxon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expressed confidence in doubling bilateral trade over the next five years. (Photo: PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
India and New Zealand have concluded a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) after nine months of intensive effort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, and they jointly announced the successful conclusion of the deal.
 
The deal, alongside sweeping tariff cuts, opens a new pathway for Indian professionals to work in New Zealand under a capped skilled visa programme.
 
In a statement, the government said, "The FTA would significantly deepen bilateral economic engagement, enhance market access, promote investment flows, strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries, and also open up new opportunities for innovators, entrepreneurs, farmers, MSMEs, students and youth of both countries across various sectors."
 
During their conversation, both leaders expressed confidence in doubling bilateral trade over the next five years as well as an investment of $20 billion in India from New Zealand over the next 15 years.

We are still the world's most over regulated economy: Gurcharan Das

Topics :New ZealandIndia tradeTrade talksBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

