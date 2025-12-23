Home / Economy / News / India-New Zealand FTA to help boost exports, attract investment: Experts

India-New Zealand FTA to help boost exports, attract investment: Experts

FIEO President S C Ralhan said upon entry into force, the free trade agreement (FTA) will provide zero-duty access on 100 per cent of India's exports, with tariff elimination across all tariff lines

India, new zealand
Deep Kapuria said New Zealand's commitment to invest $20 billion, particularly in dairy, agriculture, and infrastructure would significantly boost India's farm sector productivity | Image: Canva/Free
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and New Zealand will help diversify exports, and attract investments in areas like agriculture, experts said.

The conclusion of negotiations for the pact was announced on December 22. It is likely to be signed and implemented next year.

India and New Zealand on Monday said they have concluded talks on a free trade deal that will give India tariff-free access to the island nation's markets, bring in $20 billion of investment over the next 15 years and help double bilateral trade in goods and services the next five years to $5 billion.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S C Ralhan said upon entry into force, the free trade agreement (FTA) will provide zero-duty access on 100 per cent of India's exports, with tariff elimination across all tariff lines or product categories.

"It will enhance the competitiveness of Indian products in the New Zealand market and provide a major boost to employment-generating sectors," he said.

International trade expert and Hi-Tech Gears Chairman Deep Kapuria said New Zealand's commitment to invest $20 billion, particularly in dairy, agriculture, and infrastructure would significantly boost India's farm sector productivity.

"New Zealand's expertise in high-value agriculture products such as Kiwi, apple and dairy and their commitment to collaborate under FTA would be a positive gamechanger for Indian agriculture. New Zealand is also a high potential services export market for India. The pact would give a further boost to India's already thriving services sector exports," he said.

Economic think tank GTRI said an FTA alone is unlikely to unlock the full potential of India-New Zealand economic ties, as trade volumes remain modest.

"New Zealand could expand dairy and horticulture exports to India even at MFN tariffs (duties which are in force at present), while India could scale up exports of pharmaceuticals, textiles, and IT services to New Zealand. Wellington could also diversify by growing education, tourism and aviation training services for Indian students and professionals," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Outward remittances under LRS slip 2% in Oct on travel, education dip

Core sector growth rises to 1.8% in Nov; four sectors still contract

Premium

AIA: Notification 21/2023-Cus more useful for advance authorization

NRI deposit inflows dip to $8.3 billion in April-October, shows RBI data

Net FDI into India nearly doubles to $6.2 bn in April-October: RBI data

Topics :India New Zealand FTANew Zealandfree trade agreementFree Trade Agreements

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story