Net FDI into India nearly doubles to $6.2 bn in April-October: RBI data

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country nearly doubled to $6.2 billion during April-October of FY26 from $3.3 billion in the same period a year ago, mainly on account of a decline in repatriation despite a rise in outward FDI. During this period, FDI remained higher than last year both in gross and net terms.

What happened to gross inward FDI during April-October FY26?

Gross inward FDI was marginally up to $58.3 billion during the April-October period from $50.5 billion a year ago. It remained steady in October, with Singapore, Mauritius and the US accounting for more than 70 per cent of total FDI inflows, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest monthly bulletin.

How did repatriation and outward FDI move in FY26 so far? In the April-October period of FY26, repatriation dropped to $31.65 billion from $33.2 billion a year ago, while outward FDI rose to $20.5 billion from $14.06 billion. Which sectors received most FDI inflows? According to the state of the economy report, more than 60 per cent of FDI inflows were in the financial services sector, followed by manufacturing, electricity and communication services. Why was net FDI negative in October? However, net FDI was negative in October, mainly due to high repatriation and outward FDI. Repatriation was marginally down at nearly $5 billion in October 2025 compared to $5.4 billion in the same period a year ago, while outward FDI increased to $3.90 billion from $1.89 billion in October 2024.