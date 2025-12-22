Home / Economy / News / NRI deposit inflows dip to $8.3 billion in April-October, shows RBI data

NRI deposit inflows moderated to $8.3 billion in April-October FY26, mainly due to a sharp drop in FCNR (B) inflows, even as NRE deposits recorded higher inflows, RBI data showed

According to the data, outstanding NRI deposits stood at $168.78 billion at the end of October 2025, up from $162.69 billion a year ago.
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 10:31 PM IST
The flow of money from overseas Indians into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes moderated to $8.3 billion during April-October of FY26 from $11.9 billion in the same period last year, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
 
What drove the decline in NRI deposit inflows? 
This decline was primarily because of reduced inflows into foreign currency non-resident (bank) or FCNR (B) deposits.
 
How large are outstanding NRI deposits? 
NRI deposit schemes include FCNR deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits, and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.
 
How did FCNR (B) and NRE inflows move in FY26 so far? 
As much as $1.6 billion flowed into FCNR (B) accounts in April-October of FY26, down from $6.1 billion in April-October of FY25. The outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $31.88 billion at the end of October 2025.
 
Meanwhile, NRE deposits saw an inflow of $3.9 billion in April-October of FY26, compared to $3.0 billion in April-October of FY25. Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $100.98 billion in October 2025.

Topics :RBINRI depositeconomyFCNR

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

