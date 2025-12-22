NRI deposit inflows dip to $8.3 billion in April-October, shows RBI data

The flow of money from overseas Indians into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes moderated to $8.3 billion during April-October of FY26 from $11.9 billion in the same period last year, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

What drove the decline in NRI deposit inflows?

This decline was primarily because of reduced inflows into foreign currency non-resident (bank) or FCNR (B) deposits.

How large are outstanding NRI deposits?

According to the data, outstanding NRI deposits stood at $168.78 billion at the end of October 2025, up from $162.69 billion a year ago.

NRI deposit schemes include FCNR deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits, and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.