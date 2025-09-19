India, New Zealand to hold next round of FTA talks in October 2025

India and New Zealand will hold the next round of negotiations for the proposed trade pact on October 13-14 here, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The third round of negotiations for the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) concluded on September 19 in Queenstown, New Zealand.

"Both sides agreed to maintain momentum through inter-sessional engagements. The next round of in-person negotiations is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on 13-14 October, 2025," it said.

The third round, held from September 15-19, 2025, witnessed constructive discussions across all areas of the agreement.

Several chapters were concluded, and significant progress was achieved in other key domains, it said.