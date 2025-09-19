Retail inflation for farm and rural workers rises to 1.07% in August

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers increased to 1.07 per cent and 1.26 per cent in August from 0.77 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively, in July, according to data released by the labour ministry on Thursday.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers increased 1.03 points to 136.34, in August 2025, while the index for rural labourers increased 0.94 points, reaching 136.60, according to the statement.

The food index increased 1.39 points for agricultural labourers and 1.29 points for rural labourers in August 2025.

The year-on-year inflation rate for agricultural labourers and rural labourers stood at 1.07 per cent and 1.26 per cent, respectively, in August 2025.