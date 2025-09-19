Home / Economy / News / Retail inflation for farm and rural workers rises to 1.07% in August

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers rises to 1.07% in August

The food index increased 1.39 points for agricultural labourers and 1.29 points for rural labourers in August 2025

Retail inflation galloped to a 14-month high of 6.2 per cent in October, spurred by a spike in food prices, thus breaching the upper threshold of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target range. This sharp increase apparently extinguishes any remainin
The All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers increased 1.03 points to 136.34, in August 2025, while the index for rural labourers increased 0.94 points, reaching 136.60, according to the statement.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 6:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers increased to 1.07 per cent and 1.26 per cent in August from 0.77 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively, in July, according to data released by the labour ministry on Thursday.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers increased 1.03 points to 136.34, in August 2025, while the index for rural labourers increased 0.94 points, reaching 136.60, according to the statement.

The food index increased 1.39 points for agricultural labourers and 1.29 points for rural labourers in August 2025.

The year-on-year inflation rate for agricultural labourers and rural labourers stood at 1.07 per cent and 1.26 per cent, respectively, in August 2025.

The food inflation in August 2025 stood at (-) 0.55 per cent (contracted) for agricultural labourers and (-) 0.28 per cent for rural labourers.

The Labour Bureau, Ministry of Labour & Employment, releases Consumer Price Index numbers for agricultural labourers and rural labourers.

These indices are based on data collected from 787 sample villages across 34 states/UTs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

R&I Japan upgrades India's credit rating to BBB+ with stable outlook

Greek PM dials Modi, extends support for early conclusion of India-EU FTA

India's forex reserves rise by $4.7 billion to reach $702.97 billion

Only 2 in 10 consumers felt GST rate cut benefits in 2018-19, shows survey

Japan's R&I upgrades India's currency rating to BBB+; outlook stable

Topics :retail inflation

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story