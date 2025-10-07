Home / Economy / News / World Bank ups India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5%, lowers FY27 projection

World Bank ups India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5%, lowers FY27 projection

India, however, is expected to remain the world's fastest-growing major economy, supported by continued strength in consumption growth

GDP, India GDP
The Bank has forecast growth for South Asia to reach 6.6 per cent in 2025 but slow to 5.8 per cent in 2026. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The World Bank on Tuesday raised India’s gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for 2025–26 (FY26) to 6.5 per cent from 6.3 per cent projected in June and revised downwards the estimate for 2026–27 (FY27) by 20 basis points to 6.3 per cent due to higher-than-expected tariffs on India’s exports to the United States.
 
India, however, is expected to remain the world’s fastest-growing major economy, supported by continued strength in consumption growth, the World Bank said in its South Asia Outlook.
 
“The government’s reforms to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) — reducing the number of tax brackets and simplifying compliance — are expected to support activity… Forecast for FY26/27 has been downgraded, however, as a result of the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on about three-quarters of India’s goods exports to the United States,” the report said.
 
The Bank has forecast growth for South Asia to reach 6.6 per cent in 2025 but slow to 5.8 per cent in 2026, partly due to the impact of US tariffs on India.
 
“If there is any improvement in India's access to foreign markets, including a cut in tariffs, it would be beneficial for growth,” said Franziska Ohnsorge, World Bank Chief Economist for South Asia, during a press briefing.
 
The report noted that almost one-fifth of India’s goods exports went to the United States in 2024, equivalent to about 2 per cent of GDP.
 
The World Bank also said that India is expected to be the world’s fastest-growing source of energy demand in the medium term and will surpass China to become the single largest source of energy demand by 2050.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-Qatar bilateral trade can be doubled by 2030, says Piyush Goyal

Premium

Need sharper trade focus on Asia, neighbours: NITI CEO B V R Subrahmanyam

Premium

GST 3.0: Govt plans automated refunds on lines of income-tax system

Premium

Slightly slower but India's GDP growth likely stayed strong in Q2

Premium

India, Chile aim to finalise CEPA by year-end after fast-track talks

Topics :World Bank India GDP growthIndian Economy

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story