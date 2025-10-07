World Bank ups India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5%, lowers FY27 projection

The World Bank on Tuesday raised India’s gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for 2025–26 (FY26) to 6.5 per cent from 6.3 per cent projected in June and revised downwards the estimate for 2026–27 (FY27) by 20 basis points to 6.3 per cent due to higher-than-expected tariffs on India’s exports to the United States.

India, however, is expected to remain the world’s fastest-growing major economy, supported by continued strength in consumption growth, the World Bank said in its South Asia Outlook.

“The government’s reforms to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) — reducing the number of tax brackets and simplifying compliance — are expected to support activity… Forecast for FY26/27 has been downgraded, however, as a result of the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on about three-quarters of India’s goods exports to the United States,” the report said.