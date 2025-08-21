BS Infra Summit: Govt Identifies 50 PPP port projects worth ₹60K crore

The government has identified 50 public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore—significantly surpassing the original targets of the National Monetisation Pipeline—Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit on Thursday. He added that the government aims to raise the share of private participation in major ports to 85 per cent by 2030.

The greenfield port at Vadhavan in Maharashtra, with an investment of Rs 76,000 crore, will be India’s biggest port by capacity when operational, with phases scheduled for completion in 2029 and 2037. The Nicobar port, with a cost of Rs 48,000 crore, will be completed in 10 years.

Alternative trade corridors such as the India–Middle East–Europe Corridor (IMEC) and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) are also being developed to mitigate geopolitical uncertainties, the minister said. Vision 2030 and 2047 goals In the past 11 years, India has significantly expanded port capacity. Cargo handling at 12 major ports grew from 855 million metric tonnes (MMT) to 1,690 MMT, with total national capacity at 2,600 MMT. The government now aims to scale this up to 10,000 MMT by 2047. Sonowal said the government’s goal is to make India a global shipbuilding hub by 2030 and one of the world’s top five shipbuilding nations by 2047.

The Amrit Kal 2047 vision entails investment of Rs 80 lakh crore to modernise port infrastructure. “It focuses on expanding port capacity, operational efficiency through digitisation and automation, and promotion of green initiatives such as hydrogen hubs. The vision also aims to boost coastal tourism, strengthen maritime skill development, and position India as a global hub for shipbuilding, recycling, and repair. Millions of jobs will be generated as a result of the far-reaching developmental outcomes of this vision,” Sonowal said. He added: “I believe our sector is progressing because of the Honourable Prime Minister’s vision, direction, and untiring effort, backed by good governance. Whatever scheme the government now undertakes will be implemented with quality and commitment. That is why we are confident India can become the third-largest economy by 2029 and the number one economy by 2047.”

Legislative reforms The minister said that for decades India’s maritime infrastructure remained stagnant, with outdated policies. Between 2004 and 2014, only one maritime legislation was enacted. “Some of our legislations dated back to 1856. Our earlier Indian Ports Act was from 1908. Our Prime Minister has always emphasised ‘speed and scale’ as guiding principles in governance, development, and reform,” he said. As a result, during the ongoing Parliament session, the government enacted five landmark legislations—the Indian Ports Bill 2025, Merchant Shipping Bill 2025, Coastal Shipping Bill 2025, Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill 2025, and Bills of Lading Bill 2025.

These laws aim to establish a strong, business- and environment-friendly, globally aligned and competitive legislative framework. Tax reforms in the maritime sector Considering the capital-intensive nature of the sector, the Union Budget earlier this year announced several financial and taxation reforms. These include a Maritime Development Fund with a corpus of Rs 25,000 crore, the new Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy, capability and capacity development, extension of the Tonnage Tax scheme to inland vessels, continuation of basic customs duty exemption on input materials for shipbuilding and shipbreaking, infrastructure status for large ships, and facilitation of shipbuilding clusters. “These will soon receive formal approval, laying out a comprehensive ecosystem for a robust and vibrant shipping sector,” Sonowal said.