India flags concerns on ILO's biological hazard pact for informal sector

India has cautioned the International Labour Organisation (ILO) that the 'universal' coverage envisaged under the recently adopted convention on protecting workers from the devastating impact of uncontrolled biological hazards in the workplace may be challenging—particularly for the informal sector and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

India also expressed concern about the applicability of the convention beyond the workplace setting.

"We understand the importance of labour safety, but it is also important to ensure that the definitions of the proposed instrument are not so broad that they apply beyond the workplace setting. The [Convention's] universal coverage approach may be challenging, particularly for informal sectors and MSMEs," said Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in his address at the International Labour Conference (ILC).

Virat Jaiswal, general secretary of the National Front of Indian Trade Unions (NFITU), said the government is concerned that the definitions used in the instrument are too broad, potentially resulting in its application outside the workplace and leading to over-regulation. "The vast informal sector in India and the MSMEs lack resources to comply with broad international standards. Hence, India calls for a graded and risk-based approach," added Jaiswal, who presented workers' perspectives at the ILC. Last week, during the annual ILC in Geneva, the United Nations body adopted the Biological Hazards in the Working Environment Convention—the first-ever international instrument specifically addressing biological hazards in the workplace at a global level.

The convention aims to safeguard workers who may come into contact with microbes, DNA material, bodily fluids, parasites, toxins, allergens and other biological agents during the course of their work. It applies to all workers in all branches of economic activity but requires countries to take specific measures in high-risk sectors and occupations. B Surendran, organising secretary of the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), said the need for such a convention was reinforced by the COVID-19 pandemic, which killed millions globally, disrupted economies and crippled health systems. "A lot of people contracted COVID-19 at the workplace. Hence, the convention sets out mechanisms and frameworks to deal with such eventualities. It has always been important to address biological hazards in workplaces, but now it's becoming even more critical," he added.