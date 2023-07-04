India's carbon credit trading scheme spins a maze of regulatory complexity

On June 28, the power ministry issued a notification announcing the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), 2023. Quoting an unnamed government official, S&P Global Commodity Insights said, “The actual trades of carbon credits on Indian exchanges are about 18 months away.”

The carbon credit trading mechanism that India will roll out offers domestic companies a path to adjust to the European Carbon Adjustment Mechanism that has raised the bar for exports. The CBAM will begin with a transitional phase with effect from October this year for certain carbon-intensive goods such as cement, steel aluminium and fertilisers.