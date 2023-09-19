Home / Economy / News / India-Canada tensions: India keeps its finger on the masoor pulse

India-Canada tensions: India keeps its finger on the masoor pulse

This share got further tilted towards Australia in the first three months of 2023-24 financial year

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Premium
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The diplomatic row with Canada, among other factors, could potentially disrupt masoor imports into India. Masoor is primarily cultivated in Canada, and India is a significant importer of this commodity.

Fortunately, in recent years, India has been diversifying its sources of masoor imports. During this period, Australia’s share of total imports has steadily increased, while Canada’s share has declined. Therefore, if imports from Canada were to be halted, Australia could step in to meet demand.

While data from 2018-19 to 2021-22 shows Canada’s share in India’s total annual masoor imports consistently at 79-82 per cent and Australia’s at 6-20 per cent, the situation changed in 2022-23.

In that year, India imported approximately 850,000 tonnes of masoor, with Canada accounting for 56 per cent and Australia for 41 per cent. This trend shifted further in favour of Australia during the first three months of 2023-24. Between April and June of this year, India imported about 300,000 tonnes of masoor, with Canada’s share dropping to around 32 per cent and Australia’s rising to almost 67 per cent.

Trade sources suggest that if the current crisis persists, this matrix may further get tweaked to favour Australia. However, it’s worth noting that most Australian trade occurs through large vessels, which importers are cautious about bringing into India due to concerns about stock holding limits.

India’s annual masoor consumption stands at 2.2-2.4 million tonnes (mt), with 1.2-1.4 mt produced domestically, and the rest must be imported.

Masoor primarily thrives during the rabi season, with sowing expected to commence in the coming weeks.

Until a few years ago, Canada accounted for 70-80 per cent of masoor imports. Nevertheless, the recent shift towards Australian imports could prompt Canadian importers to consider rerouting their consignments through other countries to mitigate potential repercussions if the crisis escalates.


Also Read

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

Congress Prez Kharge summoned by district court for Bajrang Dal remarks

Karnataka elections: What is Bajrang Dal, the outfit Congress plans to ban?

India rejects Canada's allegations after expulsion of top Indian diplomat

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

Wheat farmers lost Rs 40,000 crore due to govt policy: Icrier report

Global debt hit record $307 trn in Q2 despite rising interest rate

India-Canada tensions: Multi-billion economic deals at risk if rift widens

MSMEs not integrated with e-commerce platforms face survival threat: ICRIER

India trade talks 'continue as before' amid Canada allegations: Britain

Topics :pulses exportIndia-CanadaIndian market

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employees

Govt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Mizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed

Ganesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story