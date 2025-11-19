Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bigg Boss 19 week 13 Voting Trend: Who are the candidates at bottom 2?

The drama around the Bigg Boss 19 nominations is on fire! According to the recent voting trends, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt are tied, with supporters voting for their favourite candidate

Bigg Boss 19 ‘Voting Trends’ Week 13

Bigg Boss 19 ‘Voting Trends’ Week 13

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend and Elimination Today:: Bigg Boss 19 is becoming more dramatic with every episode, keeping viewers hooked with unexpected turns. In recent weeks, the show has seen some of its strongest contestants walk out of the house. The latest to be eliminated are Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj.
 
Soon after, Mridul Tiwari faced a mid-week eviction, adding to the season’s string of surprises. The following week was declared to be "No Eviction Week" following their departure. As a result, in Week 13, the same list of nominees persisted. Due to house captain Shahbaz Badesha's safety, a total of eight candidates have been nominated this week.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 13 'Elimination'

Based on viral voting trends on social media, Gaurav Khanna is the most notable candidate. He is becoming more and more respected for his strategic thinking and quiet yet effective style of play. 
 
Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, and Farhana Bhat all completely support him. Tanya Mittal and Praneet More have both performed poorly, and a small change in votes before the Weekend Ka Vaar might completely change the situation.  Also Read: Who is Sara Arjun? The 20-year-old debuting opposite Ranveer in Dhurandhar
 
However, in terms of this week's vote trends, Kunikaa Sadanand and Malti Chahar are nearing the finish line. Last week, they also received the fewest votes. Therefore, it is widely believed that if there is an eviction this time, the two are most likely to be evicted. However, the audience's last-minute voting regularly reverses the anticipated result 

Who Will Evict This Week in Bigg Boss 19

  1. Gaurav Khanna

 

  • Pranit More

  • Farrhana Bhatt

  • Amaal Mallik

  • Ashnoor Kaur

  • Tanya Mittal

  • Malti Chahar

  • Kunickaa Sadanand

    • . 

    Bigg Boss Time: When and where to watch Bigg Boss season 19?

    August 24 marked the debut of Bigg Boss 19. JioHotstar streams the reality show every day at 9 PM, while Colours TV broadcasts it later at 10:30 PM. The finale of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 is rapidly approaching. 
     

    How to Vote in Bigg Boss to save your contestants?

    In the competition amongst the top 9 candidates for the final places, the thirteenth week is predicted to be "the week of the ticket to the finale." According to the news, family members are very important in determining who gets the finalist's ticket first. 
     
    The Salman Khan-hosted show is steadily approaching its grand finale, which is expected to take place in December. There will be more fun and excitement in the upcoming days because the announcers have hinted at more wildcards and catch-ins.
     
    Amaal Malik, Farhana Bhat, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Kunikka Sadanand, Praneet More, and Malti Chahar are the candidates running for office in the 13th week. AI became really emotional during the Bigg Boss family week when the participants' relatives visited their homes. On November 21, voting will be available until 10 am.  ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: All new confirmed contestants on Salman Khan-hosted show 

    Check Step to Voting in Bigg Boss 

    • Visit the official voting website of Bigg Boss 

  • Log in with your mobile or email.

  • View nominated contestants.

  • Click on the contestant you want to save.

  • Submit your vote.

    •  

     

    First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

