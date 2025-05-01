India's coal production increases 3.63% to 81.57 MT in April

India's overall coal production increased 3.63 per cent to 81.57 million tonnes (MT) in April 2025, up from 78.71 MT during the corresponding period in the previous year. "India’s coal production and dispatch witnessed steady growth in April 2025, compared to the same period last year," the coal ministry said in a statement on Thursday. Captive mining contribution surges Output from captive and other non-Coal India Ltd (CIL) mines reached 14.51 MT (provisional) in April 2025, marking a 26.6 per cent increase over the 11.46 MT recorded in April last year. "This surge highlights the growing contribution of captive mining to India’s overall coal output," the ministry statement noted.

Steady rise in dispatches

Coal dispatches during the period under review grew marginally to 86.64 MT (provisional), compared with 85.11 MT in the corresponding month last year.

Stock levels at multi-year highs

As on April 30, 2025, coal companies held stocks totalling 125.76 MT, up from 102.41 MT a year earlier. CIL alone reported holding stock of 105 MT at the end of FY25, a 22.1 per cent increase from the 86.60 MT stock at the end of the fiscal year ended March 2024. "This surge reflects an impressive annual growth rate of 22.8% underscoring the robust performance and efficiency of the coal sector," the ministry said.

Surge in self-reliance

The govt is also focused on in house coal production and aims to cut imports, the ministry said, adding that it remains committed to achieving sustainable growth, improving coal availability, and reducing dependence on imports.

Last month, the ministry said that commercial mines spearheaded the surge in coal production, with production in March 2025 climbing 67.32 per cent and dispatches rising 76.71 per cent year-on-year—underscoring the impact of aggressive capacity additions and auction-driven mine development.

On April 4, the ministry had announced that coal imports had fallen 8.4 per cent to 183.42 MT during April–December 2024, down from 200.19 MT in the same period of FY 2023-24, reflecting stronger domestic output and stock build-up.