Key infrastructure sectors' growth hits 13-month high of 6.3% in August

The core sectors' output growth was 3.7 per cent in the previous month of July. It was (-) 1.5 per cent in August last year

During April-August of this fiscal year, the eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 2.8 per cent, compared to a rise of 4.6 per cent in the same period last year.
Press Trust of India NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 5:24 PM IST
India's eight key infrastructure sectors' growth jumped to a 13-month high of 6.3 per cent in August 2025 on account of expansion in coal, steel, and cement production, according to official data released on Monday. 
The core sectors' output growth was 3.7 per cent in the previous month of July. It was (-) 1.5 per cent in August last year. 
Earlier, the similar pace of growth at 6.3 per cent was recorded in July 2024. 
During April-August of this fiscal year, the eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 2.8 per cent, compared to a rise of 4.6 per cent in the same period last year.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

