Home / Economy / News / New GST reforms could boost India's GDP by 0.8%, says Hardeep Puri

New GST reforms could boost India's GDP by 0.8%, says Hardeep Puri

He said all sections, particularly lower middle class, economically weaker sections will benefit

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo:PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms have brought a wave of happiness and celebration among people and can boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country by 0.8 per cent.

The new GST reforms have come into force from today. The minister said that the country's path towards a Viksit Bharat goes through self-reliance.

"Apart from Navratri, the budget utsav has begun. There is a wave of happiness and celebration among people wherever you see... GST rates have been reduced, which will benefit all sections of society. But we are celebrating something else. These reforms can boost the GDP by 0.8%... Our path towards a Viksit Bharat goes through self-reliance. It has been welcomed by all sections of the society," Puri told ANI.

He said all sections, particularly lower middle class, economically weaker sections will benefit because GST rates on various consumption items have been reduced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the nation via video conferencing, on Sunday, extended heartfelt greetings to all citizens on the commencement of Navratri, the festival of worshipping Shakti. 

He remarked that from the very first day of Navratri, the nation is taking a significant step forward in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

The Prime Minister said that implementation of Next Generation GST reforms marks the beginning of a GST Bachat Utsav(Savings Festival) across India.

He emphasised that this festival will enhance savings and make it easier for people to purchase their preferred items.

PM Modi noted that the benefits of this savings festival will reach the poor, middle class, neo middle class, youth, farmers, women, shopkeepers, traders, and entrepreneurs alike. 

He remarked that in this festive season, every household will experience increased happiness and sweetness. Extending his congratulations, the Prime Minister conveyed best wishes to crores of families across the country for the Next Generation GST reforms and the GST Savings Festival. He underscored that these reforms will accelerate India's growth story, simplify business operations, make investments more attractive, and ensure that every state becomes an equal partner in the race for development.

This new framework is expected to ease compliance, reduce consumer prices, boost manufacturing, and support a wide range of industries, from agriculture to automobiles and from FMCG to renewable energy, and is intended to lower the cost of living, strengthen MSMEs, widen the tax base, and drive inclusive growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt plans minority stake sales in nearly 6 state firms: Divestment secy

JPMorgan sees India as 'bright spot' despite Trump tariff concerns

Farmers, consumers, shopkeepers cheer new GST rates, say it boosts savings

New GST rates take effect: Full list of what gets cheaper from today

GST 2.0 rollout begins today: New rates, tax cuts, exemptions | Top updates

Topics :Hardeep Singh PuriGST RevampGST rate cuts

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story