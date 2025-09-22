Home / Economy / News / Next-gen GST reforms to boost savings, benefit all sections: PM Modi

Next-gen GST reforms to boost savings, benefit all sections: PM Modi

PM Modi said that the reforms will boost savings and directly benefit every section of society

Narendra Modi, Letter, GST Revamp, economic growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: X / @narendramodi
Aman Sahu New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared an open letter on his X account, announcing that next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms have begun to take effect, marking the launch of the nationwide ‘GST Bachat Utsav’.
 
PM Modi said the reforms would enhance savings and deliver direct benefits to all sections of society, while also driving growth across the country. 
 
“These reforms will boost savings and directly benefit every section of society, be it farmers, women, youth, poor, middle class, traders or MSMEs. They will encourage greater growth and investments and accelerate the progress of every state and region,” he said. 
As the biggest festival of the country, Diwali is approaching in a month, PM Modi appealed to all the shopkeepers and consumers to buy and sell products that are 'Made in India'. He emphasised self-reliance as the path to achieve the goal of developed India and said that the GST reforms will help in strengthening the local manufacturing base. 
 
“Our collective goal is Viksit Bharat by 2047. To achieve it, walking on the path of self-reliance is imperative. These reforms strengthen our local manufacturing base, paving the way towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. On a related note, this festive season, let us also resolve to support products that are Made in India. This means buying Swadeshi products that have the sweat and toil of an Indian involved in their making, irrespective of the brand or the company that makes them,” PM said.
 
I appeal to shopkeepers to sell 'Made in India' products; let us proudly say -- 'what we buy is swadeshi, what we sell is swadeshi', he said.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

