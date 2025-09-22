Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan govt seizes 17 vehicles, seals warehouses in tax evasion drive

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
The Rajasthan government’s commercial tax department recently seized 17 vehicles, and sealed warehouses belonging to six Jaipur-based transporters, in its ongoing effort to curb tax evasion through transportation of goods without valid documents. 
 
“The continued crackdown on tax evasion has created panic among tax evaders in the state. In line with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's zero-tolerance policy against tax evaders, the department has recently launched a comprehensive campaign against GST evasion under Chief Tax Commissioner Kumar Pal Gautam,” a department official said.
 
He added that the seized vehicles have been parked at the department, where GST will be collected after physical verification of the goods that were being carried in them. 
 
The official further said that a two-day operation was carried out to inspect the warehouses, where an initial assessment revealed the market value of goods to be millions of rupees.
 
According to the department, these goods were brought into Rajasthan without payment of taxes. They are currently being assessed, to determine the amount of penalty. 
 
Additionally, a large quantity of material like diaries and receipts was seized during the searches, which could potentially expose tax evasion worth crores of rupees, according to the official.  
 

rajasthan GST Revamp Bhajanlal Sharma

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

