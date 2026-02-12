Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Economy / News / US LNG imports hinge on pricing: Petronet LNG CEO Akshay Kumar Singh

US LNG imports hinge on pricing: Petronet LNG CEO Akshay Kumar Singh

Petronet LNG chief says any additional US LNG imports will hinge on pricing; Q3 consolidated net profit declines 2.4% to Rs 845.50 crore

LNG, NATURAL GAS, OIL SECTOR
premium
Petronet LNG’s consolidated net profit fell 2.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 845.50 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2025–26 (FY26), compared to Rs 866.59 crore last year.
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 8:53 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India’s decision to source additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US would depend on pricing as New Delhi remains a highly price-sensitive market, said Akshay Kumar Singh, MD & CEO at Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL), on Thursday.
 
The comment from India’s largest LNG importer comes as New Delhi “intends” to buy US products, including energy, worth $500 billion in the next five years as part of an interim trade deal between the countries. “India can buy LNG from the US but ultimately the terms will matter. Nobody is telling us that you have to buy (LNG) at any cost (from the US),” said Singh in a post-results press conference.
 
Petronet LNG’s consolidated net profit fell 2.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 845.50 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2025–26 (FY26), compared to Rs 866.59 crore last year. Sequentially, PLL’s net profit rose 5.4 per cent from Rs 802 crore recorded in the September quarter.
 
The company’s revenue from operations declined 8.7 per cent YoY to Rs 11,164 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 12,227 crore in the same period last year.
 
In the quarter ended December 31, 2025, PLL’s Dahej terminal processed 214 trillion British thermal units (TBTU) of LNG, as against 213 TBTU during the corresponding quarter last year. The overall LNG volume processed by the company in the three-month period ended December 2025 stood at 233 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the previous and corresponding quarters, which stood at 228 TBTU each.
 
The capacity utilisation of the Dahej terminal stood at 94 per cent in the third quarter, up from 92 per cent in the previous quarter and 93 per cent in the corresponding quarter. The Kochi terminal achieved its highest-ever capacity utilisation of 29 per cent in Q3.
 
The company expects additional LNG processing capacity of 14–15 million tonnes after commissioning of the Gopalpur terminal and capacity expansion of existing terminals.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Economists expect prolonged pause following release of new CPI series

Premium

Volatile items get lower weight in CPI; rural share still above urban

India's CPI 2024 base halves back series index, inflation unchanged

Brazil President to hold talks with PM Modi during Feb 18-22 India visit

India's January retail inflation comes at 2.75%; govt revises base year

Topics :Petronet LNGQ3 resultsLNG import

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story