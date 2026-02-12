US LNG imports hinge on pricing: Petronet LNG CEO Akshay Kumar Singh

India’s decision to source additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US would depend on pricing as New Delhi remains a highly price-sensitive market, said Akshay Kumar Singh, MD & CEO at Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL), on Thursday.

The comment from India’s largest LNG importer comes as New Delhi “intends” to buy US products, including energy, worth $500 billion in the next five years as part of an interim trade deal between the countries. “India can buy LNG from the US but ultimately the terms will matter. Nobody is telling us that you have to buy (LNG) at any cost (from the US),” said Singh in a post-results press conference.