India's CPI 2024 base halves back series index, inflation unchanged

India’s shift to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) 2024 base year has sharply lowered the headline index level for the back series compared with the 2012 series — effectively cutting it nearly in half — while leaving the inflation rate unchanged.

Under the 2012 series, the combined CPI stood at 150.2 in January 2020. Under the 2024 series, the same month reads 79.11. By December 2025, the index prints at 198 under the old base and 104.29 under the new one. The pattern is similar across rural and urban segments, with index levels compressed to nearly half their earlier magnitude.