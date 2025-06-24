Home / Economy / News / S&P ups India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% on resilient domestic demand

S&P ups India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% on resilient domestic demand

S&P Global Ratings raises India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5%, citing normal monsoon, soft oil prices, tax reliefs and monetary easing as key drivers amid global headwinds

GDP
S&P also flagged heightened risks to the global economy due to geopolitical turbulence in the Middle East
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
S&P Global Ratings has upgraded India’s GDP growth forecast for FY2025-26 by 0.2 percentage points to 6.5 per cent, according to its Economic Outlook Asia-Pacific Q3 report released on Tuesday. The revision assumes a normal monsoon, lower crude oil prices, income-tax concessions and monetary easing.
 
“Indeed, we see India's GDP growth holding up at 6.5 per cent in fiscal 2026,” the report said.
 
More room for policy easing in Asia-Pacific 
The report noted that with inflation not being a major risk and external factors unlikely to significantly constrain monetary policy, Asia-Pacific central banks are expected to continue cutting policy rates.
 
“We expect favourable domestic demand to limit the slowdown in overall GDP growth in 2025, but less so in the more export-oriented economies,” S&P Global Ratings added.
 
Earlier cut due to trade risks, US tariffs 
In May 2025, S&P had lowered India’s growth projection by 0.2 percentage points to 6.3 per cent for the current fiscal year, citing uncertainty over US tariff policy and downside risks from its spillover into the global economy.
 
In that report, titled Global Macro Update: Seismic Shift in US Trade Policy Will Slow World Growth, S&P reiterated, “There are no winners in a scenario of escalating protectionist policies.”
 
Domestic demand remains key driver 
The latest report from the ratings agency said domestic demand growth is likely to remain more resilient than exports, cushioning India’s growth momentum in FY26.
 
Middle East conflict poses risk to oil prices 
S&P also flagged heightened risks to the global economy due to geopolitical turbulence in the Middle East. While major and prolonged increases in oil prices could have a significant impact on Asia-Pacific economies, current global energy market conditions make such a long-term spike in oil prices unlikely, the agency noted.
 
India to benefit from trade realignments 
In its May report, S&P also said changes in global trade policy could accelerate supply chain diversification to the benefit of India, which remains on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by FY2030–35.
 
Other global forecasts hold steady or soften 
On 10 June, the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report maintained India’s GDP growth forecast for FY2025-26 at 6.3 per cent, citing rising trade barriers and weaker external demand.
 
In April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had lowered India’s FY26 forecast by 30 basis points to 6.2 per cent, citing escalating trade tensions and global uncertainty.

Topics :S&P global RatingsGDP forecastIndia GDP growthOil Prices

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

