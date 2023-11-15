India's exports rise 6.21% to $33.57 billion in October: Govt data

India's exports rose by 6.21 per cent to USD 33.57 billion in October this year, as against USD 31.6 billion a year-ago, government data showed on Wednesday.

Imports also increased to USD 65.03 billion in the month under consideration, as against USD 57.91 billion recorded in October 2022.

The country's trade deficit in October stood at USD 31.46 billion.

During the April-October period of this fiscal year, exports contracted by 7 per cent to USD 244.89 billion.

Imports during the seven-month period fell by 8.95 per cent to USD 391.96 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said the trade numbers in October reflect 'green shoots'.

