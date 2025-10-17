Home / Economy / News / India's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $2.1 bn to $697.7 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $2.1 bn to $697.7 bn

The reserves had hit a record high of $705 billion in September 2024

forex
India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was also down by $36 million to $4.6 billion in the reporting week.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:17 PM IST
India’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $2.1 billion to $697.7 billion in the week ended October 10, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The total reserves fell on the back of a decline in foreign currency assets, which decreased by $5.6 billion during the reported week.
 
The reserves had hit a record high of $705 billion in September 2024.
 
Meanwhile, gold reserves increased by $3.5 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down $130 million to $18.6 billion. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was also down by $36 million to $4.6 billion in the reporting week.

Topics :india forex reserveIndian Forex reservesIndian Economy

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

