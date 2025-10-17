Home / Economy / News / India eyes Chile, Peru pacts to secure rare earth mineral supply: Goyal

India eyes Chile, Peru pacts to secure rare earth mineral supply: Goyal

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says India is building resilient supply chains and negotiating pacts with Chile and Peru to boost access to rare earth minerals

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
"Look at Chile and Peru, think about it. Why am I doing FTA with them in the first place? It gives you the answer," the minister said, referring to the steps being taken by the government to deal with the shortage of these minerals.
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:56 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the government is working on measures to improve the supply of rare earth minerals, including negotiating trade pacts with Chile and Peru. He emphasised the importance of assessing and strengthening supply chains to ensure long-term resilience and sustainability.
 
“Look at Chile and Peru, think about it. Why am I doing FTA with them in the first place? It gives you the answer,” the minister said, referring to the steps being taken by the government to deal with the shortage of these minerals.
 
The government is also actively engaging with start-ups working on recycling waste to extract rare earth elements such as loam and aldo. Speaking at the annual conference and 105th Annual General Meeting of industry lobby group ASSOCHAM, he said discussions are also underway with start-ups to establish rare earth processing facilities in India, a domain currently concentrated in a limited geography.
 
China is a major player in rare earth minerals and has imposed restrictions on its exports, disrupting supply chains worldwide.
 
India aims to build resilient supply chains
 
“We have seen weaponisation of trade and supply chains. Make your supply chains robust, wherever possible, be self-sufficient and self-reliant. Make sure we have a sufficient number of options so that we are not vulnerable,” Goyal said.
 
The recent global disruptions have highlighted the need for countries and industries to build secure, diversified, and self-reliant supply networks. India must carefully evaluate every link in its supply chains—from raw material sourcing to production and distribution—to reduce dependence on a few geographies and avoid potential vulnerabilities, the minister said.
 
Critical minerals key to clean energy and manufacturing
 
Critical or rare earth minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, and cobalt are essential raw materials with applications across industries, from electronic goods to fighter jets. These minerals also fuel the growth of clean energy technologies, including electric vehicles and battery manufacturing.
 
Countries such as Chile, Peru, and Australia have significant reserves of these minerals. India already has a trade pact with Australia and is negotiating with South American nations Chile and Peru.
 
Guidelines soon for ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds Scheme
 
Further, Goyal said the government is finalising guidelines for the ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds Scheme (FFS) for start-ups announced in the Union Budget in February. It will focus on manufacturing and high-technology sectors, which require long-term funding.
 
The minister also said India recognises services as its core strength and expressed confidence that in another two years, the country’s services exports may exceed merchandise exports. He added that India holds a clear advantage in the services sector, which not only generates employment and drives economic activity but also boosts manufacturing, real estate, and demand for goods and services.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

Topics :Piyush GoyalmineralsMining industryCommerce ministry

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

