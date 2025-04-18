Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves climb for sixth straight week, now at $677.83 bn

India's forex reserves climb for sixth straight week, now at $677.83 bn

This is the sixth consecutive week of a rise in the kitty. The overall reserves jumped by $10.872 billion to $676.268 billion in the previous reporting week ended April 4

Forex reserves
The forex reserves touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in September 2024. | Representational
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 9:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's forex reserves increased by $1.567 billion to $677.835 billion for the week ended April 11, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

This is the sixth consecutive week of a rise in the kitty. The overall reserves jumped by $10.872 billion to $676.268 billion in the previous reporting week ended April 4.

The forex reserves touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in September 2024.

For the week ended April 11, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, rose by $892 million to $574.98 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves surged by $638 million to $79.997 billion during the week, the RBI said.

Also Read

Forex reserves rise for sixth straight week, up $1.56 bn to $677.83 bn

Forex reserve sees rise of $6.59 bn in last week of March, hit 5-month high

India's external debt increases 10.7% to $717.9 billion at Dec-end

India's forex reserves rise for third week, hit over four-month high

India's forex reserves fall to $635.72 billion, snapping 3-week rise

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $6 million at $18.356 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up $43 million at $4.502 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sitharaman to assess RRB consolidation as 'One state-one RRB' takes effect

China's fiscal revenue falls 1.1% in Jan-Mar 2025 amid ongoing tariff war

Oilmeals export dip 21% to Rs 12,171 cr in FY25; volume falls 11%

DGTR issues final findings in 13 anti-dumping cases mostly against China

India plans to set new nuclear regulator amid the entry of private sector

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiaindia forex reserveCurrency

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story