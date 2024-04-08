Home / Economy / News / India's fuel consumption shrinks 0.6% in March as petcoke use falls

India's fuel consumption shrinks 0.6% in March as petcoke use falls

Total consumption however rose 4.6% to a record 233.3 million tonnes in FY24

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 7:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fuel consumption in India, a proxy for oil demand, increased 4.6 per cent, to hit a record high of 233.32 million tonne (mt) in FY24.This was lower than the 10.57 per cent rise seen in FY23.

The demand fell by 0.6 per cent on an annual basis in March as a result of lesser petroleum coke use, data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) has shown. Consumption of fuel was 21.09 mt in March, down from 21.22 mt in March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The monthly numbers were pulled down by the lower consumption of petcoke, a by-product created by the refining of bitumen into crude oil. Used in the manufacturing of steel, glass, paint, and fertilizers, petcoke usage fell 16.8 per cent in March to 1.63 mt.

Oil demand usually picks up late February, and rises in tandem with the temperature. Case in point, consumption rose by 13.7 per cent in March, on a sequential basis. Sales of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, rose 3 per cent to 8.03 mt in March. In the past 12 months, sales had reached an all-time high of 8.21 mt in May, 2023.

Petrol sales also reached a four-month high, rising 5.1 per cent to 3.14 mt in October. Sales stood at 2.99 mt in the same month of the previous year.


Chart: Fuel consumption in FY24 rises to record 233.3 million tonnes

  Apr May June July August September October November December January February March Total in FY24 Total in FY23 Annual change (%)
High Speed Diesel 7.82 8.21 7.9 6.88 6.67 6.49 7.63 7.52 7.6 7.42 7.43 8.03 89.65 85.9 4.36
Motor spirits (Petrol) 2.87 3.34 3.15 2.98 3.09 3.05 3.14 3.12 2.99 3.1 3.02 3.33 37.21 34.97 6.4
LPG 2.15 2.34 2.23 2.39 2.4 2.5 2.4 2.48 2.62 2.69 2.59 2.61 29.65 28.5 4.03
Petroleum Coke 1.44 1.43 1.59 1.66 1.75 1.51 1.54 1.33 1.57 1.66 1.55 1.63 19.11 18.34 4.19
Naptha 1.07 1.14 1.05 1.04 1.2 0.9 1.11 1.04 1.32 1.3 1.19 1.19 13.86 12.12 14.35
Total Fuel consumption in India* 18.54 20 19.48 18.2 18.8 18.2 19.2 18.68 20.03 20.01 19.75 21.09 233.32 223.02 4.61

All figures in million metric tonnes
Note : Figures do not add up due to other items contributing to total list
Source : Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC)

Also Read

Refined petroleum products export rise 32% to 5.6 MMT in November: PPAC

Amid increased consumption in India, IEX's electricity volume up 21%

Indian petroleum export earnings hit as Red Sea conflict intensifies

IndiGo waives fuel surcharge on domestic, and international flights

IndiGo removes surcharge after 3 months as aviation fuel prices decline

India's fuel demand up by 5% y-o-y in FY24, a new financial year record

Mobile wallet payments in India to surpass Rs 531 trn in 2028: GlobalData

Investment bankers lead the charge with Rs 1,000 crore record haul in Q1

Kudos to CBIC for instructions on GST investigations

Statsguru: The private sector investment cycle shows revival signs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fuel consumptionpetcokePPAC

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story