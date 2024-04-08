India's fuel consumption shrinks 0.6% in March as petcoke use falls

Fuel consumption in India, a proxy for oil demand, increased 4.6 per cent, to hit a record high of 233.32 million tonne (mt) in FY24.This was lower than the 10.57 per cent rise seen in FY23.

The demand fell by 0.6 per cent on an annual basis in March as a result of lesser petroleum coke use, data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) has shown. Consumption of fuel was 21.09 mt in March, down from 21.22 mt in March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The monthly numbers were pulled down by the lower consumption of petcoke, a by-product created by the refining of bitumen into crude oil. Used in the manufacturing of steel, glass, paint, and fertilizers, petcoke usage fell 16.8 per cent in March to 1.63 mt.