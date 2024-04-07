Statsguru: The private sector investment cycle shows revival signs

The current uptick is spread out across multiple sectors. There have been a slew of announcements in the past two months, including the ground-breaking for three semiconductor facilities. Manufacturing and electricity accounted for the majority of new project investments, beating services (chart 2).





This comes on the back of an increase in the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, which came in at its highest level in 16 years in March. The index has crept higher ahead of the current election season compared to when the current government first came to power in 2014 (chart 3).





The private sector investment cycle is showing signs of revival. New private sector project announcements in March were at their second-highest level on record, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). The previous high was in March 2023 when large aircraft orders may have skewed numbers (chart 1).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel