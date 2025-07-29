Home / Economy / News / India's household consumption set to pick up in 2-3 quarters: Report

India's household consumption set to pick up in 2-3 quarters: Report

There is a "divide" within rural consumption wherein the demand for mass-market products is muted while premium categories continue to grow, the report said

CPI inflation for farm workers, rural labourers fell in May
Real rural wage growth adjusted for food inflation rose to a six-year high of 4.5 per cent while agricultural terms of trade "worsened" on lower food prices in the June quarter, the report said. (Representative image)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The overall household consumption is set to pick up in the next two to three quarters on rural strength, a Swiss brokerage said on Tuesday.

Softened inflation, which boosts purchasing power, improving crop outlook on good monsoons and a $20 billion social welfare spends on women are set to strengthen rural consumption, UBS Securities said in a report.

Urban consumption will "stabilise" on aspects like RBI's rate cuts, $10 billion of policy stimulus through personal income tax changes and improved availability of credit, it said.

"Even as rural activity is gaining traction, we believe it is still too early to expect a broad-based recovery in household consumption, as rural consumption accounts for less than half a percentage share of the total," its chief India economist Tanvee Gupta Jain said.

"In our base case, we expect overall household consumption to start picking up over the next 2-3 quarters as rural consumption strengthens," she said.

There is a "divide" within rural consumption wherein the demand for mass-market products is muted while premium categories continue to grow, the report said.

Real rural wage growth adjusted for food inflation rose to a six-year high of 4.5 per cent while agricultural terms of trade "worsened" on lower food prices in the June quarter, the report said.

Rural consumer sentiment was up, two-wheeler and tractor sales were up 9 per cent and 35 per cent on-quarter, respectively, and rural fast-moving consumer goods sales were also robust, the report said.

On the urban consumption front, the report said demand indicators, including passenger car sales and production of durable goods, fell sequentially in the June quarter, even as urban consumer sentiment remained stable.

The $ 55 billion payout to government employees from 2026, as the eighth pay commission recommendations get implemented, will help the urban demand, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Half of AIIB financing to go to private sector by 2030: Ajay Bhushan Pandey

CEO compensation in India rose to ₹7.2 crore in FY24, shows study

Inflation likely to be below RBI's target in FY26: FinMin review

'Asia must open up': ADB president says world won't return to pre-Trump era

Premium

4 years on, long-pending national retail policy still just a draft

Topics :India Newsrural householdsconsumption

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story