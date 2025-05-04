India's liberal FDI policy offers major investment opportunities: Deloitte

India's liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) policy offers stability, predictability and sector-agnostic investment opportunities for global investors looking to tap into its vast and expanding economy, Deloitte India said on Sunday.

It also said that sectors like pharmaceuticals, auto and tourism are not only FDI magnets but also engines of employment, exports, and innovation, driving India's next growth wave.

India has made a significant advancement by allowing 100 per cent foreign direct investment under the automatic route in most sectors, including key areas like insurance, insurance intermediaries, tourism construction, hospitals, and medical devices.

"The move signals not just openness but stability, offering global investors predictable, sector-agnostic opportunities to enter India's vast and growing economy," Rumki Majumdar, Economist, Deloitte India, said.

She also said that backed by the USD 70-billion National Monetisation Pipeline and industrial corridor development across over 100 cities, India is offering plug-and-play investment-ready zones to global investors.

Sectors like tourism (contributing over USD 199.6 billion to GDP) and hospitality now allow 100 per cent FDI in construction of hotels and recreation facilities, further enhancing India's image as a transparent and stable investment magnet, Majumdar said, adding this convergence of infrastructure push and FDI liberalisation is creating unprecedented opportunities across logistics, real estate, and urban development.

Also Read

Cumulatively, during the April-December 2024-25, FDI inflows into the country registered a growth of 27 per cent to USD 40.67 billion as against USD 32 billion in the same period of 2023-24.

Further, she said that India is strengthening its role in global commerce with trade agreements covering several countries.

"These agreements are removing tariff and non-tariff barriers, bolstering the Make in India thrust, and supporting India's long-term pivot from preferential trade access to becoming a pivotal player in global commerce," Majumdar added.