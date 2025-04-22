Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's net FDI slips to $1.5 bn in Apr-Feb amid higher outflows: RBI data

India's net FDI slips to $1.5 bn in Apr-Feb amid higher outflows: RBI data

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

The net foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country declined sharply to $1.5 billion in April 2024–February 2025 from $11.5 billion a year ago due to higher repatriation and outward FDI from India.
 
However, gross FDI into India remained elevated, with 15.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to $75.1 billion in the April 2024–February 2025 period from $65.2 billion in April 2023–February 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
 
The State of the Economy report in the April 2025 bulletin of the RBI noted that Singapore was the largest source of equity inflows with a share of 29.8 per cent, followed by Mauritius and the US. The manufacturing sector accounted for the highest share (24.1 per cent) of FDI inflows, followed by financial services and electricity.
 
 
Repatriation/disinvestment by those who made direct investments in India rose to $48.9 billion during the 11-month period of 2024–25, up from $40.7 billion in April 2023–February 2024, RBI data showed.
 
Overseas investments made by Indian firms, i.e. outward FDI, rose sharply to $24.8 billion in April 2024–February 2025 from $13.0 billion a year ago.
 
Globally, the US remains the most favoured destination for inward FDI and is the second-largest destination for overseas direct investment (ODI) from India in recent years. Moreover, multinationals have been redirecting their investment plans to the US, influenced by recent policy announcements, it said.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

