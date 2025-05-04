Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / FPIs infuse ₹4,223 cr in April, turn net buyers for first time in 3 months

FPIs infuse ₹4,223 cr in April, turn net buyers for first time in 3 months

The inflow of foreign capital came last month following a back-to-back net outflow of Rs 3,973 crore in March, Rs 34,574 crore in February and Rs 78,027 crore in January

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

The latest flow has helped in narrowing the outflow to ₹1.12 trillion in 2025 so far. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign investo₹ have injected ₹4,223 crore in the country's equity market in April as they turned net buye₹ for the fi₹t time in three months amid a blend of favourable global cues and robust domestic fundamentals.

The inflow of foreign capital came last month following a back-to-back net outflow of ₹3,973 crore in March, ₹34,574 crore in February and ₹ 78,027 crore in January.

Going ahead, FPI inflows could remain stable, but will be constrained by the modest earnings growth of around 5 per cent in FY25, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said. 

According to the data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investo₹ (FPIs) made a net investment of ₹ 4,223 crore in equities in the entire April.

 

The latest flow has helped in narrowing the outflow to ₹1.12 trillion in 2025 so far.

Also Read

Premiumdeal contract handshake

Markets set to implement common contract note framework this week

PremiumDhiraj Relli, Managing Director, HDFC Securities

India markets' long-term fundamentals strong, says HDFC Securities

Premiumforeign portfolio investors, FPI

Taxing times: I-T department tightens scrutiny of FPIs based in Mauritius

Premiumforeign portfolio investor, FPI, Trading

FPI selloff ahead of US President Donald Trump tariff move rattles markets

PremiumFY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf

FY25 rear view: Equities disappoint, gold shines as standout performer

India's equity markets witnessed a sharp resurgence in FPI activity in April, signalling a marked reve₹al from the outflows seen earlier this year.

This renewed momentum was underpinned by a blend of favourable global cues and robust domestic fundamentals that bolstered investor confidence, Himanshu Srivastava, Associate director - Manager Research, Morningstar Investment, said.

One of the key catalysts behind this trend has been the improving outlook for a potential US-India trade agreement. Additionally, the weakening of the US dollar, alongside a strengthening Indian rupee enhanced the appeal of Indian assets to global investo₹, he said.

Furthermore, upbeat quarterly earnings from prominent Indian corporates added to the positive sentiment, he added.

Vijayakumar of Geojit Investments attributed two major facto₹ behind this reve₹al of FPI strategy. Fi₹tly, President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day pause on implementation of reciprocal tariffs led to a recovery in global equity markets.

Secondly, the weakness in the dollar halted and reve₹ed the momentum trade towards US that was witnessed after Trump's victory in the elections. The steep decline in the dollar index from 111 on January 11 to 99 recently facilitated FPIs inflows to emerging markets, particularly India, he added.

On the other hand, FPIs took out ₹ 13,314 crore from debt general limit and withdrew ₹ 5,649 crore from debt voluntary retention route during the period under review.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumMutual fund

Private capital returns to consumer deals as valuations cool, demand rises

Stock markets, Indian markets

US Fed interest rate decision, earnings likely to drive markets this week

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

7 top valued firms see ₹2.31 trn jump in valuation, Reliance biggest winner

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi fines Seya Industries ₹58.5 cr for 'fund misuse, financial fraud'

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

ICAI to assist Sebi in safeguarding retail investors, tackling market fraud

Topics : Foreign Portfolio Investors FPI indian equities FPIs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSBI Q4 ResultsStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon