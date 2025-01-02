India's manufacturing PMI slips to 12-month low of 56.4 in December

Amid softer increases in output, new orders, and stocks of purchases, growth in India's manufacturing sector slipped to a 12-month low in December, according to a private business survey released on Thursday. The HSBC final India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, slipped to 56.4 in December from 56.5 in November. Earlier, in January 2024, the figure had stood at 56.5. A figure above 50 in the index denotes expansion in activity, while a figure below 50 signifies contraction. “With the sole exception of finished goods stocks, all final index readings for the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI survey came in below their 'flash' estimates. December data showed the sector improving to the least extent in 2024, amid softer increases in output, new orders, and stocks of purchases,” the survey noted.

However, the rates of growth remained substantial, underpinning further expansions in buying levels and employment, even as cost pressures receded and remained mild. Charge inflation, however, remained historically high.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said that India’s manufacturing activity ended a strong 2024 on a soft note, amidst more signs of a slowing trend, albeit moderate, in the industrial sector.

“The rate of expansion in new orders was the slowest in the year, suggesting weaker growth in future production. That said, there was some uplift in the growth of new export orders, which rose at the fastest pace since July. The rise in input prices eased slightly, wrapping up the year when Indian manufacturers felt the strain of sharp cost pressures,” she added.

On the export front, though the new export sales rose at a slower rate than total new business, the pace of growth for exports strengthened as firms secured international orders from across the globe.

“With container, material, and labour costs reportedly rising since November, Indian manufacturers registered another increase in overall expenses. Having eased since the previous month, the rate of input price inflation was moderate by historical standards,” the survey noted.

On the employment front, the survey noted that not only did manufacturing employment increase for the tenth month in a row during December, but also the rate of job creation quickened to the fastest in four months.

“Around one in ten companies recruited extra staff, while fewer than 2 per cent of firms shed jobs,” the survey said.

Looking to 2025, the survey noted that Indian manufacturers were confident of a rise in output. Optimism reflected advertising, investment, and expectations of favourable demand. Sentiment was nevertheless curbed by concerns around inflation and competitive pressures.

Earlier last month, in its ‘flash estimate,’ the private agency had projected the PMI manufacturing for the month at 57.4.