India's outward FDI rises to $2.14 billion in June, shows RBI data

Outward FDI was $3.16 billion in April-June 24

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 10:02 PM IST
India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments rose to $2.14 billion in June 2024, compared to $1.14 billion in June 2023. Sequentially, they declined from $2.22 billion in May 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) in the April-June 2024 period (Q1FY25) stood at $3.16 billion. The equity portion was $1.94 billion, debt investment was $1.21 billion. There was no outgo on the account of guarantees, RBI data showed.

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees. The equity commitments grew marginally to $528.4 million in June 2024 from $492.92 million in June 2023. However, it was sequentially down from $1.04 billion recorded in May 2024.

Debt commitments rose substantially to $456.46 million in June 2024, from $258.23 million a year ago. It was higher than $263.87 million in May 2024. Guarantees for overseas units almost tripled to $1.16 billion in June 2024 from $394.69 million in June 2023. They were marginally higher than $916.4 million in May 2024, RBI data showed.

FDI RBI Outward FDI

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

