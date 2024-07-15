India's outward FDI rises to $2.14 billion in June, shows RBI data

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments rose to $2.14 billion in June 2024, compared to $1.14 billion in June 2023. Sequentially, they declined from $2.22 billion in May 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) in the April-June 2024 period (Q1FY25) stood at $3.16 billion. The equity portion was $1.94 billion, debt investment was $1.21 billion. There was no outgo on the account of guarantees, RBI data showed.

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees. The equity commitments grew marginally to $528.4 million in June 2024 from $492.92 million in June 2023. However, it was sequentially down from $1.04 billion recorded in May 2024.