Home / Economy / News / India's reliance on US software, cloud services poses economic risks: GTRI

India's reliance on US software, cloud services poses economic risks: GTRI

Washington is in a position to cut off services or access to data, disrupting banking, governance, and defence systems, while controlling public discourse through foreign platforms

facebook, meta, social media, phone use
Over 500 million Indian smartphones run on Google's Android, leaving the country's communications at the mercy of US decisions | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's reliance on US software, cloud services, and social media platforms poses a major economic and security vulnerability in times of geopolitical tensions, think tank GTRI said on Sunday.

Washington is in a position to cut off services or access to data, disrupting banking, governance, and defence systems, while controlling public discourse through foreign platforms, it said.

"India's economy and security are deeply reliant on US software, cloud, and social media platforms, creating a major vulnerability in times of geopolitical tension," the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.

To address this, the government should launch a "Digital Swaraj Mission", with sovereign cloud, indigenous OS (operating system), homegrown cybersecurity, and data-driven AI leadership at its core," GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said.

He added that Europe is already building sovereign cloud and enforcing the Digital Markets Act.

China, too, has replaced foreign code in government, defence, and industrial systems with indigenous platforms.

Explaining the issue further, he said India's entire digital backbone could be crippled overnight if US tech giants pull the plug on Windows, Android, or cloud services.

Over 500 million Indian smartphones run on Google's Android, leaving the country's communications at the mercy of US decisions, Srivastava cautioned.

On the mission, he suggested that the plan can be rolled out in phases.

In the short term (1-2 years), India should mandate sovereign cloud hosting for critical data, launch a national OS programme, and pilot Linux transitions in key ministries, he said, adding that in the medium term (3-5 years), government systems should fully migrate to Indian software, and public-private cybersecurity consortia should be operational.

"By the long-term (5-7 years), India must achieve cloud parity, replace foreign OS in defence and critical sectors, and create globally competitive open-network platforms," he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBIC clarifies GST on post-sale discounts, no ITC reversal for buyers

Crisil projects 3.2% headline inflation for 2025-26, sees room for rate cut

India, EU trade talks enter crucial phase, aiming to seal deal by year end

Premium

Govt seeks monthly reports on pricing after GST rate cuts from Sep 22

Will advocate trade reforms in India: US envoy-designate Sergio Gor

Topics :Social MediaSocial media appsCloud services

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story