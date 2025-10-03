Private sector sees scope in India as govt maintains capex push: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said private sector investment is beginning to see opportunities in India, with interest especially reviving in public-private partnership (PPP) projects.
She said public expenditure has increased significantly in the last five years, and the government remains committed to continuing with capex.
"In the last five years, the (capex) numbers have gone significantly higher each year. The commitment for capital expenditure has only grown and even plateaued. That commitment continues," she said while replying to a question on what percentage of GDP the government will earmark for investment every year.
To maintain economic momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Narendra Modi-led government increased capital expenditure by investing in infrastructure.
The government has set a total capital expenditure target of Rs 11.21 lakh crore for 2025-26 (April-March). In the first four months of this fiscal, capital expenditure is up 33 per cent year-on-year at Rs 3.47 lakh crore.
While speaking at Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025 here, Sitharaman said private investment is beginning to see opportunities in India, with interest reviving in the private sector for public-private partnership (PPP) projects.
"I can see private investment beginning to see opportunities. Of late, I am seeing a greater interest in India for public and private investments to grow in sizeable numbers," she added.
