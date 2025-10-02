Home / Economy / News / Five states contribute over 40% of GST revenues in April-September FY26

Five states contribute over 40% of GST revenues in April-September FY26

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Haryana contributed over 40 per cent of GST revenues in Apr-Sep FY26, with Maharashtra leading at ₹31,830 crore monthly

GST
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Punjab registered average monthly revenues in the range of ₹1,800 crore to ₹4,000 crore. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 9:16 PM IST
India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues in the first half of FY26 (April–September 2025) were concentrated among a few large states, with Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Haryana emerging as the top five contributors. Together, these states accounted for more than 40 per cent of total GST revenue collected during the period, underscoring the dominance of industrial and service-driven economies in the tax system.
 
Maharashtra led by a wide margin, with an average monthly revenue of ₹31,830 crore, reflecting its position as India’s financial and industrial hub. Karnataka followed with ₹14,532 crore, supported by information technology services and a strong manufacturing base, while Gujarat ranked third at ₹11,833 crore, benefiting from its diversified industrial and trading ecosystem. Tamil Nadu and Haryana also figured prominently, reinforcing the role of industrial hubs in the country’s GST structure.
 
The next tier of states — including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Telangana and Odisha — contributed average monthly revenues ranging between ₹5,000 crore and nearly ₹10,000 crore. Uttar Pradesh stood out with ₹9,965 crore, highlighting its growing consumption-driven revenue base.
 
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Punjab registered average monthly revenues in the range of ₹1,800 crore to ₹4,000 crore.

Topics :GST collectionsGST collectionIndian Economy

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

