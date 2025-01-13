India's retail inflation eases to 4-month low of 5.22% in December

Rural areas experienced higher food inflation at 8.65 per cent, while urban regions saw a slightly lower rate of 7.9 per cent during the month.

Meanwhile, housing inflation eased to 2.71 per cent in December from 2.87 per cent in November. The housing index is calculated only for urban areas.

India’s retail inflation had peaked at 7.79 per cent in April 2022 but eased after the RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) raised policy rates and the government took measures to improve supplies. However, rising food prices have reduced the purchasing power of lower-income households, particularly affecting festive season sales this year.

In its latest policy-setting meeting last month, the RBI kept the interest rate unchanged for the 11th consecutive time at 6.5 per cent, maintaining a “neutral” stance. The central bank also raised its inflation forecast for this fiscal year to 4.8 per cent from 4.5 per cent.