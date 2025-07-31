India may face growth, EPS risks as US slaps 25% tariffs: Goldman Sachs

India’s trade surplus with the United States has grown significantly over the past decade. It doubled from $20 billion in FY15 to $40 billion in FY25, driven by sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. In FY25, India exported goods worth $86.5 billion to the US while importing $45.7 billion, US investment bank Goldman Sachs said in a report.

The broader uncertainty surrounding US trade policy may also hurt domestic investment. Since January 2025, US trade policy uncertainty has increased sharply. This could lead Indian firms, especially those with US exposure, to delay capital expenditure. Previous estimates suggest such uncertainty could reduce India’s GDP growth by 0.3 percentage points.

If the new tariffs are enforced, they could directly affect India’s GDP. According to Goldman Sachs estimates, there could be an annualised drag of about 0.3 percentage points on real GDP growth. This is based on India’s goods exports exposure to US final demand (around 4 per cent of GDP) and a tariff elasticity of -0.5 percentage point.

Moderate earnings impact likely

The earnings impact of the tariff move, though negative, is expected to be modest. Goods exports contribute just 2 per cent to MSCI India revenues. Analysts estimate an incremental 2 per cent hit to corporate earnings per share (EPS) if the tariffs are enforced, due to both direct impacts on exporters and indirect effects from slower growth, Goldman Sachs said.

Indian equities have already underperformed their emerging market peers by 15 percentage points this year. Analysts expect this trend to continue in the near term, citing weak earnings in Q2 and valuation pressures. Export-heavy and investment-linked sectors may be more affected, while domestic sectors like financials and consumer stocks are likely to hold up better, the report mentioned.