Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / India's short-term borrowing costs decline to lowest in two years

India's short-term borrowing costs decline to lowest in two years

The yield on the 364-day treasury bill dipped to 6.7240 per cent in an auction on Wednesday, the least since September 2022

borrowing, fiscal deficit, market, stimulus
The RBI began a series of aggressive interest rate increases in 2022. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 11:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Malavika Kaur Makol

Short-term borrowing costs in India declined to the lowest in nearly two years, reflecting a buildup of liquidity in the banking system just as calls for central bank policy pivot mount. 
 
The yield on the 364-day treasury bill dipped to 6.7240 per cent in an auction on Wednesday, the least since September 2022. The yield on other very short-dated papers also dipped. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Lower government borrowing via treasury bills has helped push borrowing costs lower, with government spending after elections fueling a liquidity surplus. An additional driver are the RBI’s currency interventions in the face of overseas capital inflows liked to India’s inclusion in JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s emerging market bond index. 



“Cyclically during this time we don’t see much of a cash withdrawal,” which would be a big drain on liquidity, said Pankaj Pathak, a senior fixed income fund manager at Quantum Asset Management Co. Short-term rates are likely to stay low for a few more months as the system remains in excess ahead of the festive season, he added.

The RBI began a series of aggressive interest rate increases in 2022. But slowing consumer demand and concerns about the health of the global economy are now fueling calls for cuts. 

Inter-system liquidity stood at 1.5 trillion rupees ($17.9 billion) on Aug. 13, according to a Bloomberg Economics gauge. Nomura Holdings, Inc. strategist Nathan Sribalasundaram expects it to stay in surplus until late September. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian banks' short-term debt increases to 12-year high on loan demand

Ola Electric Q1 results: Loss widens to Rs 346 cr, revenue at Rs 1,644 cr

Foreign students face uncertain future amid global immigration crackdown

SpiceJet Q1 results: Net profit drops 20% to Rs 158 cr due to fewer flights

Govt may expand census to include more questions around caste: Reports

Topics :Short-term fundsmarket borrowingLiquidity

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story