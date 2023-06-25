India to start FTA talks with African Customs union in next 3-4 months

SACU nations accounted for roughly 2 per cent of India’s total exports in FY23, amounting to $8.91 billion. However, of the five countries, South Africa received up to 95 per cent of the value of commodities exported. South Africa is also among India’s top automobile export destinations.



“Both sides will soon finalise the terms of the FTA, after which the talks will be launched,” one of the people cited above said, adding that a trade deal with the union would help India get wider market access for items that are already in demand. Items like automobiles top the list, followed by engineering goods and machinery.