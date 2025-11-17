India to gain as US rolls back tariffs on key farm goods: Commerce minister

India is expected to gain from the US decision to roll back reciprocal tariffs on certain agricultural products such as tea, coffee and spices, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

A White House Executive Order issued on November 12 excludes coffee, tea, tropical fruits, fruit juices, cocoa, spices, bananas, oranges, tomatoes, beef and certain fertilisers from the April 2 reciprocal tariff regime. The exemptions took effect on November 13.

The Commerce Ministry said that while this applies to all trading partners, it creates a level playing field for Indian exporters.

India exports these goods worth over USD 1 billion annually. These products included fruits and nuts, processed foods, spices, tea and coffee, essential oils, and vegetable and edible roots.