India proposes anti-dumping duties on met coke imports from six countries

India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has provisionally recommended imposing anti-dumping duties on imports of low ash metallurgical coke (LAM Coke) from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia, citing significant dumping and injury to domestic producers.

The body concluded that LAM Coke with ash content below 18 per cent, excluding specified ultra-low phosphorus grades, is being dumped into India at prices that undercut domestic producers, depress market prices and prevent necessary price increases.

It noted that imports from the six countries have increased in both absolute and relative terms.

DGTR found that domestic producers suffered declines in production and capacity utilisation despite rising demand. The domestic industry sold at losses, recorded significant financial and cash losses, and saw its return on capital employed turn negative. Inventories rose even as producers reduced output, and the authority observed that several producers were forced to shut down due to extensive dumping.