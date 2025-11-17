Home / Economy / News / India proposes anti-dumping duties on met coke imports from six countries

India proposes anti-dumping duties on met coke imports from six countries

DGTR flags heavy dumping from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia, citing losses and shutdowns for domestic producers

anti-dumping
premium
DGTR has invited comments on the preliminary findings within 15 days of publication and will hold an oral hearing, the date of which will be published on its official website, before finalising its recommendation.
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:38 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has provisionally recommended imposing anti-dumping duties on imports of low ash metallurgical coke (LAM Coke) from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia, citing significant dumping and injury to domestic producers.
 
The body concluded that LAM Coke with ash content below 18 per cent, excluding specified ultra-low phosphorus grades, is being dumped into India at prices that undercut domestic producers, depress market prices and prevent necessary price increases.
 
It noted that imports from the six countries have increased in both absolute and relative terms.
 
DGTR found that domestic producers suffered declines in production and capacity utilisation despite rising demand. The domestic industry sold at losses, recorded significant financial and cash losses, and saw its return on capital employed turn negative. Inventories rose even as producers reduced output, and the authority observed that several producers were forced to shut down due to extensive dumping.
 
To offset it, DGTR recommended provisional anti-dumping duties equal to the lesser of the dumping margin and the injury margin, applied per metric tonne.
 
The duty table lists $73.55/MT for Australia, USD 130.66/MT for China, USD 119.51/MT for Colombia, USD 82.75/MT for Indonesia, USD 60.87/MT for Japan, and USD 85.12/MT for Russia.
 
The authority also rejected multiple requests for product exclusions after noting that the domestic industry has produced and sold the like articles for all grades for which exclusion was sought.
 
DGTR has invited comments on the preliminary findings within 15 days of publication and will hold an oral hearing, the date of which will be published on its official website, before finalising its recommendation. 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India imposes anti-dumping duty on Vietnam steel imports for 5 years

India's Gold imports triple to record $14.7 bn in October on high demand

India's trade deficit hits record $41.68 bn as gold imports surge in Oct

UP govt to set up 75,000 new food processing units across the state

16th Finance Commission submits 2026-31 report to President Murmu

Topics :anti-dumping dutiesAnti-dumping duty on firmsindian government

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story