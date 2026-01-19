India likely to enter upper-middle income group by 2030: SBI Research

India is expected to move into the World Bank’s upper-middle income category by around 2030, with per capita income projected to touch $4,000 within the next four years, according to a report by SBI Research

The assessment is based on trends in gross national income (GNI) per capita and India’s growth record over the past two decades.

India became a lower-middle-income country in 2007, after taking about 60 years to move out of the low-income bracket, the report noted. It added that per capita GNI could reach to $4,000 by 2030, placing India in the upper-middle income group alongside countries such as China and Indonesia.

Notably, while India may take another four years to enter the upper-middle-income category, it is projected to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2028 and reach a $5 trillion gross domestic product (GDP) by 2027-28. ALSO READ: World Bank boosts outlook as global economy shows 'notable' resilience How and when will India become a high-income country? Looking further ahead, the report said India’s ability to reach high-income status by 2047 will depend on the pace of per capita income growth. "If we consider the current per capita GNI threshold for high income country of $13,936 to be reached by 2047, India’s per capita GNI has to grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5 per cent," it said, adding that it seems achievable given India's per capita GNI has grown at a compounded annual rate of 8.3 per cent between 2001 and 2024.

ALSO READ: India's FY26 GDP growth of 7.3% to lift household incomes: Moody's However, the report cautioned that the high-income threshold is likely to rise over time. "If the threshold for high income country gets changed to $18,000, then India’s per capita GNI needs to grow by a higher rate, CAGR of around 8.9 per cent in the next 23 years," the report noted. Under this scenario, and assuming average population growth of 0.6 per cent and a deflator of about 2 per cent—based on trends in major economies—India’s nominal GDP in dollar terms would need to grow by roughly 11.5 per cent annually over the next two decades, the report said.