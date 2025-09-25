Home / Economy / News / India, US make 'progress' for joint trade-oil deal as talks move forward

India, US make 'progress' for joint trade-oil deal as talks move forward

Chief negotiator returns from New York after fresh parleys

trade talk, India US Trade
premium
Bilateral trade talks had stalled mainly because of India’s refusal to grant the US unhindered market access to its politically sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors.
Asit Ranjan MishraShreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India and the US are negotiating a comprehensive resolution that addresses both the pending issues in their trade deal and Washington’s concerns over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. 
“We want to address it comprehensively rather than piece by piece. There has to be some sort of agreement at the higher levels to President Donald Trump’s satisfaction that we have a way forward to ultimately reduce and eliminate India’s Russian oil purchases. The oil issue is the thorniest. When that’s resolved, the others won’t be too tough to negotiate,” said a US official who did not wish to be named. 
An Indian delegation led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New York earlier this week. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in the US to participate in the United Nations General Assembly, also held discussions with his counterpart Marco Rubio. 
An Indian official said that while Goyal was still in the US, India’s chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal returned to New Delhi on Wednesday night, adding that the bilateral talks were positive. 
The US official said: “All those talks went well. Everybody was happy for making progress, for better understanding of where we are and what we need to do. That’s encouraging. We should be cautiously optimistic. Our leadership is talking and they see a way forward.” 
In an interview with Fox Business, US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent said: “I think India will slowly reduce oil purchases from Russia. But the perverse thing is that Europe is buying the oil that India refines. They are funding the war against themselves.” 
Goyal’s visit followed a meeting of the chief negotiators of both countries in New Delhi on September 16. Last week, a team of US officials led by US Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch met with an Indian team headed by Agrawal, who is also the special secretary in the commerce department. Both sides agreed to intensify efforts to achieve a “mutually beneficial” trade deal, setting aside recent strains in bilateral relations.
 
Bilateral trade talks had stalled mainly because of India’s refusal to grant the US unhindered market access to its politically sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors. Trump’s decision to impose a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on India, along with an additional 25 per cent levy for purchasing Russian oil, had previously strained bilateral ties.
 
However, the US official said he did not consider agriculture and dairy issues as significant as the Russian oil purchase issue. “The US has more flexibility on agriculture and dairy than India,” he added.
 
In his first public remarks after the US administration put an additional 25 per cent tariff due to India’s purchase of Russian oil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month drew the red line, saying the country “will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, livestock rearers and fisherfolk”.
 
Asked whether India was expected to increase its crude oil purchases from the US, the official said Washington would be happy about that. “I am confident that if India showed interest in more energy purchases from the US, that would be very well received.”
 
Goyal on Wednesday said India aimed to expand trade in energy products with the US over the coming years.
 
On whether India would be asked to commit to a certain level of investment like in other trade deals it had signed so far, the official said it was a “reasonable assumption” but he was not sure. 
Back on track
  • Recent trade talks in the US termed ‘encouraging’
  • Talks had stalled over India’s refusal to open agriculture and dairy sectors
  • But a US official says Russian oil imports are the bigger hurdle
  • Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said India will expand energy trade with the US in the coming years
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee undervalued among peers, REER at lowest level since February 2019

World Food India: Govt expects ₹1 trn investment in food processing sector

GST cut will give impetus to demand: Tata Consumer's Sunil D'Souza

Premium

20 states spent 27% of capital expenditure in April-August: CAG data

Premium

Will support brownfield projects with 25% of ₹8.2K cr fund: Shipping secy

Topics :Piyush GoyalUS India relations Oil importsoil exports

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story