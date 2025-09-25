Paswan says food processing sector set for ₹1 trillion investment inflow

The food processing sector is expected to attract investments worth over Rs 1 trillion at the fourth edition of four-day World Food India, said Chirag Paswan, Minister of Food Processing Industries of India on Thursday.

On the first day, leading fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms signed memorandums of understanding (MoU), committing investments worth over Rs 75,000 crore to the food processing sector.

“The world, and especially investors related to the food sector, are both looking at India with a lot of hope. India has the joint power of diversity, demand, and scale. It is this diversity that sets us apart. As food and tastes change every 100 metres, it creates demand for a variety of products, giving India a competitive edge and making us a preferred destination for investment,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the four-day event.

Highlighting the food processing sector’s growth, he said, the sector’s capacity has risen 20 times in the last ten years, adding that this is the right time to invest in India. Reliance Consumer Products (RCP) signed an agreement with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries to invest Rs 40,000 crore to set up integrated food manufacturing facilities across the country. Further, Coca Cola System, which includes three bottlers of the company, sealed an agreement to jointly invest Rs 25,760 crore to expand their operations in the country. These include Coca Cola’s largest independent bottler SLMG Beverages, its wholly-owned bottling arm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, and the Gujarat-based Kandhari Group.

“Coca-Cola India and all the other bottlers, including SLMG Beverages, have signed an MoU worth Rs 25,760 crore with the food processing industry,” said Paritosh Ladhani, joint managing director, SLMG Beverages. Of this, SLMG will contribute Rs 8,000 crore, he added. Additionally, sources said dairy major Amul signed an agreement of Rs 10,000 crore, while agri-business company Olam Foods Ingredients agreed to invest Rs 300 crore. “These will provide over nine lakh jobs in the coming days. I am also thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the GST rate cuts last month. For the first time, in a CEO roundtable, more than industry concerns, executives were happy about the GST rate cuts, especially considering they had asked for it at World Food India's 2024 edition,” Paswan told Business Standard at the sidelines.