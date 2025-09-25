Will support brownfield projects with 25% of ₹8.2K cr fund: Shipping secy

The central government will provide up to 25 per cent financial assistance to shipbuilders from the ₹8,261 crore fund for brownfield expansion, incentivising public and private sector companies to invest in adding capacity, Shipping Secretary T K Ramachandran told Business Standard.

This fund is part of the recently announced ₹70,000 crore package for the shipbuilding sector.

On Wednesday, the Union cabinet had approved the shipbuilding cluster development scheme worth ₹20,000 crore, which will be utilised for developing both greenfield and brownfield shipbuilding clusters over 10 years.

Existing shipyards will be supported by double benefits: First, capital support from the Centre for the yard, and second, the ₹25,000 crore revamped Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) which will partly fund the delivery of the vessel itself (up to 25 per cent), Ramachandran said.

Under the scheme, vessels valued at less than ₹100 crore will get a support of 15 per cent, while those valued higher will get benefits of up to 25 per cent depending on the type and modalities. For new shipyards, the Centre has identified around a dozen locations for the development of three shipbuilding clusters attracting investment of ₹3,000 crore under the ₹9,930 crore greenfield expansion component of the shipbuilding cluster development scheme, the secretary said. These clusters are Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, Dugarajapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kendrapada in Odisha, Dighi, Jaigarh and Vijaydurg in Maharashtra, and the Kutch, Porbandar and Bhavnagar regions in Gujarat.