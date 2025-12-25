Home / Economy / News / UP ramps up services to achieve $50 bn export goal, eyes $1-trn economy

UP ramps up services to achieve $50 bn export goal, eyes $1-trn economy

To hit its $50-billion export target by 2030, Uttar Pradesh is ramping up services exports, focusing on IT and global capability centres under a new policy push

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
premium
The assistance will aid UP’s service exporters expand their footprint in the highly competitive global markets | (Photo: PTI)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 6:38 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
To meet its $50-billion export target by 2030, the Uttar Pradesh government is looking to significantly scale up services sector, with a focus on Information Technology (IT) and Global Capability Centres (GCC) domains.
 
Under the UP Export Promotion Policy 2025-30, the state aims to raise goods and services exports from $21 billion in 2024 to $50 billion by 2030.
 
While merchandise exports form a bulk of the state’s shipments, the Yogi Adityanath government is now seeking to substantially increase the service exports as well.
 
In fact, UP has become India’s first state to offer marketing development assistance for service exports under its new Export Promotion Policy.
 
“The scheme is a major step to accelerate services exports from UP, which is a landlocked state,” a senior official said.
 
The assistance will aid UP’s service exporters expand their footprint in the highly competitive global markets.
 
The push for higher services exports also aligns with UP’s broader ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, and a $6 trillion economy by 2047.
 
The new scheme will enhance the global competitiveness of service exporters, strengthen their marketing capabilities, and improve service quality in tune with global standards. Growth in service exports will strengthen UP’s export-oriented economy while generating new employment and investment opportunities.
 
“UP’s expanding economy and resilient MSME base place the state at the Centre of India’s next phase of growth, and we see tremendous long-term opportunity here,” Godrej Capital MD & CEO Manish Shah said.
 
GCCs, in particular, have emerged as a crucial component of service exports, providing high-value technology, finance and business functions to their parent multinational corporations overseas.
 
The scheme will benefit exporters registered with the UP Export Promotion Bureau (UPEPB) and the UP Export Promotion Council, operating across the 12 champion service sectors identified by the Centre.
 
Under the policy, service exporters will be eligible for financial assistance of up to 75 per cent, capped at ₹2 lakh, towards stall rental for participation in international trade fairs and exhibitions.
 
Organising agencies conducting international trade fairs, exhibitions, and buyer-seller meets abroad will be eligible for financial assistance of up to 75 per cent of the total expenditure, subject to a ceiling of ₹1 crore.
 
For international events held in India, assistance of up to ₹75 lakh will be provided, provided at least 20 service-exporting units participate.  
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Union Budget 2026: Tracking what Budget 2025 promised and delivered

Indian exporters can help NZ reduce China dependence, boost shipments: GTRI

Premium

IRFC to refinance World Bank's ₹10K crore loan for freight corridor

PwC seeks clarity on GST input tax credit for data centre construction

Economy may grow at 7% in FY27 despite trade tensions: CareEdge Ratings

Topics :Uttar PradeshExportsIT services

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story