India on track to be among largest regional networks: WTCA's Wang

The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) plans to sharply deepen its presence in India, betting on sustained economic growth, rising demand for quality office space and the rapid expansion of logistics and new-age sectors.

Scott Wang, vice-president, Asia-Pacific, WTCA, told Business Standard in a virtual interaction that India is on course to become one of the organisation’s largest regional networks globally over the next five years, covering about 50 cities by that time, up from 33 where it has a presence now. The number is set to rise to around 40 in the next two to three years.