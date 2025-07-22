India-US trade deal negotiations pushed beyond Donald Trump's deadline

Amid persistent uncertainty over an interim trade deal between India and the United States (US), the next round of formal negotiations has been pushed beyond the August 1 deadline. “The next formal round of talks is now scheduled to take place in the second half of August in New Delhi,” a senior government official told Business Standard, adding that both sides were currently engaged in virtual talks. A team of officials from Washington DC will visit India for a sixth round of negotiation, around a month after negotiators from both sides wrapped up the fifth round of talks in Washington last week.

The official cited above said there was currently no clarity whether both sides would be able to seal an interim trade deal before August 1 — the date set by US President Donald Trump for double-digit reciprocal tariffs to kick in. ALSO READ: India, US seek to futureproof trade agreement amid tax and tariff concerns India could face up to 26 per cent reciprocal tariff from August 1 if no agreement is reached by then. In its offer so far, India has avoided including many politically sensitive agricultural items in the deal, despite US insistence. New Delhi is also pushing hard for exemptions from reciprocal tariffs as well as additional sectoral tariffs on aluminium, steel, automobiles, and copper.